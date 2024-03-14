CGN Advisors LLC Sells 256,922 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,763,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,166,455. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

