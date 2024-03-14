CGN Advisors LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.89. The stock had a trading volume of 873,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,006. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

