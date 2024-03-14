CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 21,058 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBAG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $180,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,402. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.