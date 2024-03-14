CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.79. 1,493,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $49.35.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
