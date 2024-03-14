CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 815,850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after acquiring an additional 536,316 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enbridge by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. 2,395,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

