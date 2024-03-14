CGN Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 81,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 97,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,490. The company has a market capitalization of $379.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $138.81 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

