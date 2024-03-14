CGN Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,021,000 after buying an additional 183,396 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $11,521,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

