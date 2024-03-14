CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6,262.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.13% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $39,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JCPB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.54. 369,891 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

