CGN Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,277,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,871,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.81. The stock had a trading volume of 186,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,702. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.