CGN Advisors LLC Buys 3,915 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $47.26. 231,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,967. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

