CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.75. 7,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,511. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

