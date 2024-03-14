CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 4,580 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 870.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,216.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,848 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $27.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $881.63. 45,756,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,243,996. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $233.60 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $691.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

