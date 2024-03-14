CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 4,126 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMS. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,659. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

