Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc Sells 7,510 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,991,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,147,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CODI opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 254,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

