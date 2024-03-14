C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $15,285.60

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £152.86 ($195.84) and last traded at £151.60 ($194.23), with a volume of 978680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £150.20 ($192.44).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
