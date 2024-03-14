C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $15,285.60

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £152.86 ($195.84) and last traded at £151.60 ($194.23), with a volume of 978680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £150.20 ($192.44).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

C&C Group Stock Up 0.9 %

C&C Group Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £607.66 million, a PE ratio of 255,333.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 728.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Featured Stories

