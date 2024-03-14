CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the February 14th total of 124,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBL International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CBL International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

CBL International Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BANL opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. CBL International has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

