Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.62. The company had a trading volume of 485,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.28 and a 200 day moving average of $282.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $346.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

