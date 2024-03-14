Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Get Catalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Catalent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.