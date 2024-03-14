CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

