Cardano Tops One Day Volume of $1.35 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $27.03 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,866.81 or 0.05420364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00075628 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00019525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00019507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,700,287,536 coins and its circulating supply is 35,556,833,998 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

