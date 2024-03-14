Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $138.57. 812,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $141.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

View Our Latest Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.