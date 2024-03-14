Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.79

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.79 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 432580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEED. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

