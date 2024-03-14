Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 703 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 286,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 5,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.94. 2,527,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

