Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 190 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.80. 678,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $303.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.