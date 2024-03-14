Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 160 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 301,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,647,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 98,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $252.54. 633,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.18. The firm has a market cap of $186.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

