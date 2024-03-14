Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 105 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 9,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 87,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.09. The stock had a trading volume of 434,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,129. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

