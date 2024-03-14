Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.02. 863,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.67. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

