Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.23. 994,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

