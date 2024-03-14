Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.31. 673,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,759. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.32. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

