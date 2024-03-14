Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.94 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,871 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,235,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,571,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.