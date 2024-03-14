Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LOW traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.24. 713,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,116. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.45 and a 200-day moving average of $214.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $248.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.