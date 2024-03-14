Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $610.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $624.42. The firm has a market cap of $264.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $554.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.61.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

