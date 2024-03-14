Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Get Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $88.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,943. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.