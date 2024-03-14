Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 47,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.58. The stock had a trading volume of 836,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.36 and its 200 day moving average is $194.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

