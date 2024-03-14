Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 7,448 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 1.3% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,457. The company has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

