Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$285,282.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.20, for a total value of C$285,282.00.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 250 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.23, for a total value of C$20,557.50.

TSE CNQ opened at C$99.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$99.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

