Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 4.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $23,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,640,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $494,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 842.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,486,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.32. 2,416,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,059. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

