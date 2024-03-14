Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stake Cut by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

