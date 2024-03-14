Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Down to $39.49

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.49, but opened at $38.19. Cadre shares last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 107,755 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CDRE. Stephens raised their price target on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Cadre Trading Down 8.8 %

Cadre Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

