Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Lifted by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 3.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.97. The stock had a trading volume of 255,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,918. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $320.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

