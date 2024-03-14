Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.35. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 20,612 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Cadeler A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $2,804,000.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Featured Articles

