Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) EVP William D. Marsh Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.56 million. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

