BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.60. 157,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 183,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.
BYD Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04.
About BYD
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.
