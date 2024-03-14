Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 14th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRNY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.47. 1,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF ( NASDAQ:BRNY Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

