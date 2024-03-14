Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives $119.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $94.78 on Thursday. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.