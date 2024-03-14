Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives $119.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.44.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Shares of BG stock opened at $94.78 on Thursday. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
