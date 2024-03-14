Bryan H. Hall Sells 15,000 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,916,000 after buying an additional 437,969 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 43,390 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 148,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 105,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $4,057,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

