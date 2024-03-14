Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.08

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.08 and last traded at $92.80, with a volume of 278870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Get Bruker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bruker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,724,000 after acquiring an additional 239,336 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Bruker by 14.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 422,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.