Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Down 40.6% in February

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the February 14th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPYPN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.20. 7,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

