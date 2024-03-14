Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target at $48.40

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 645,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,877 shares of company stock valued at $19,866,826. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,202,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,512 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,317,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,723,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 147.1% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.