Brokerages Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) PT at $8.17

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $497.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

